MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Since 7 a.m. Tuesday the gym inside the North Community YMCA in Minneapolis has been the place for students to be since they can’t attend school because of the teachers strike.

“We secured staff on differing schedules, we created programming for the kids, things like arts and humanities, health and wellness, science and technology, so that the families can come in and get full day care here,” said Dave Grote.

Grote, the child care district supervisor for the Y, says parents and some teachers began dropping off kids early Tuesday, knowing this is one of the safest places to be when not in school.

“We’re just proud to be here, right close in the neighborhood where families can access us easily and have a great safe location for their children and have a great time,” Grote said.

The Y beefed up its staff in preparation for the strike by Minneapolis educators. Its north and south Minneapolis branches have extended hours to help parents.

For some, finding a safe place while teachers and the district hammer out a deal is paramount.

“Thankfully, we have a grandparent, but we will be relying on the YMCA as the days progress,” said Kelsey Schuster.

For Schuster, her kindergartener will more than likely end up in the care of the Y until her teacher returns to the classroom.

“For all of us imaging where are the safe places we can send our babies…it takes time and energy to coordinate,” she said. “We are lucky enough to have other spaces that are safe to send our daughters.”

The Y may extend its day-long activities to other branches if the strike continues. You can register your child in north Minneapolis or south Minneapolis.