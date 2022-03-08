MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday offers a warm-up in the Twin Cities, but it won’t last long.
By the afternoon, the Twin Cities will reach highs in the mid-30s. Off to the southeast, temperatures will get above 40, while up north will see highs in the upper 20s.
Things will stay dry through the morning, but the afternoon will bring a chance for flurries or snow showers in the metro. The most likely period for precipitation will be between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Colder air arrives Wednesday morning, with much of the state topping out in the teens. The Twin Cities will reach the low 20s.
Temperatures will stay well below average throughout the week and into the weekend before another warm-up arrives on Sunday.