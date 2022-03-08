MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State investigators are asking the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in the shooting death last spring of a 9-year-old girl in north Minneapolis.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said that it’s looking for a 2014 Ford Fusion with Minnesota license plate 720 XRP. The vehicle is wanted in connection to the May 2021 death of Trinity Ottoson-Smith.
According to the BCA, the Fusion might have been painted a different color and had its license plates removed. Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call 877-996-6222 or leave an tip at bca.tips@state.mn.us. Anonymous tips can also be left at CrimeStoppers (800-222-8477).
Last month, 19-year-old D’Pree Shareef Robinson was arrested in the girl’s death. He’s been charged with second-degree murder.
According to a criminal complaint, Robinson was involved in a shooting with a rival gang member on May 15 and Ottoson-Smith was struck by a stray bullet. At the time of the shooting, the 9-year-old was jumping on a trampoline at a birthday party. She died of her injuries after being hospitalized for nearly two weeks.
Investigators believe Robinson purchased the Fusion three days before the shooting. The vehicle was the first piece of evidence that tied him to the girl’s death.