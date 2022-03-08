AVON, Minn. (WCCO) — A teenager was airlifted to the Twin Cities Tuesday morning after he was shot in the chest in central Minnesota.
Avon police say the teen was found suffering from a gunshot wound at about 9:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Char Avenue Northeast. The victim was “conscious and breathing” when first responders arrived.
He was flown by medivac to North Memorial Health hospital. His condition has not been released.
Avon Elementary School, located just northwest of the shooting, was briefly placed on lockdown. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force and the Minnesota State Patrol.
Police say this shooting wasn’t random. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.