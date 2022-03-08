TEACHERS STRIKE:Minneapolis teachers are on strike Tuesday, while St. Paul teachers reached a tentative deal.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sorry, Vikings fans. Aaron Rodgers will reportedly be returning to the Green Bay Packers next year.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rodgers and the Packers have agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal. It make him the highest paid player in NFL history, Rapoport said, and includes $153 million guaranteed.

Last offseason was dominated by whether Rodgers would return to the Packers, retire or seek a trade. This offseason looked like it may be heading the same way after the Packers were bounced from the playoffs in a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but this deal seemingly seals Rodgers’ future with the Packers.

Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP awards.