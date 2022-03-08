ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota’s capital city is home to some smart cookies, it seems, at least when it comes to word guessing games.
According to research by Wordtips, St. Paul is the best American city at solving Wordle, the daily five-letter word guessing game. St. Paul residents average 3.51 guesses (out of a possible six) before getting it right.
St Paul showing out! Best Wordle city in America.
I look at 4 guesses as par, 3 is a birdie. Anyone else? pic.twitter.com/UV9vl2UU35
— David Schuman (@david_schuman) March 8, 2022
Wordtips gathered the data by combing nearly 200,000 tweets using #wordle and extracting game scores.
Minnesota overall averages 3.83 guesses, tied for sixth-best in the nation with Vermont. North Dakota had the best statewide average (3.65).
Data compiled last month by education site Schoolauthority.org showed Wordle is more popular in Minnesota than any other state.
Wordtips only revealed the top 10 cities in the U.S., and the other Twin City — Minneapolis — was not among them. Waukesha, Wisconsin, ranked 10th, with an average of 3.66 guesses.