ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) – Regardless of how St. Cloud’s Mike Schultz places during the events he’s competing in during the Beijing Paralympic Games, he will make an incredible impact on the event itself.
Schultz, who had his leg amputated after crashing during a snowmobile race in 2008, created his own company shortly thereafter – creating custom prosthetics designed for extreme sports.
During this year’s games, his company, BioDapt, is outfitting 26 athletes with custom prosthetics.
“He’s competing against his rivals and providing prosthetic equipment for people he’s trying to win gold against,” said Schultz’ publicist Katie Moses Swope. “He’s a class act athlete. Not only is he super talented and accomplished as an athlete, but he’s such a generous and giving person”
Earlier this week, Schultz took home the silver medal in the Bordercross event. The competitor ahead of him, Canada’s Tyler Turner, was using a prosthetic Schultz designed.
“I would say that silver is just as much if not more exciting and rewarding to Mike,” Moses Swope said.
Schultz will compete in one more event later this week, before returning home to Minnesota. From there, Moses Swope says he will continue to develop prosthetics with BioDapt while promoting his new book.