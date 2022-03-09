ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A 27-year-old man has been charged days after Regis Jones was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in St. Paul.
Second-degree murder charges were filed against Delaquay Williams in Ramsey County on Tuesday.
Jones, 31, was found fatally shot on the 600 block of Blair Avenue on Friday morning. Police found a single bullet casing nearby, but he was unarmed. Neighbors said they heard a gunshot the night before.
According to the criminal complaint, Williams picked Jones up from his apartment around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in a red sedan. Surveillance video from the alleyway shows a car driving down the alley behind Blair Avenue. At 6:32, a gunshot is heard, and a set of footsteps is heard getting back into a red sedan, before driving off to the west.
Williams’ phone was turned off between 5:53 p.m. and 7:04 p.m., the complaint says.
The complaint says Jones’ girlfriend had seen Williams come to her apartment a few times before. She knew Jones had borrowed a gun from Williams, but gave it to another friend. Williams told Jones he wanted to get the gun back because it belonged to someone else, the complaint says.
Williams was arrested in Shakopee on Sunday. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison.