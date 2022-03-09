FOOD DRIVE:WCCO is partnering with The Salvation Army to fill the hunger need in our state.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews in south Minneapolis battled a church fire Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out around 3:45 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation near West 38th Street and Pleasant Avenue, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but were still working to get smoke out of the building as of 5 a.m.

The fire department said there was nobody inside, and crews were able to get a handle on the fire quickly, saving much of the church.

The fire’s cause will be investigated.

Incarnation Catholic Church is more than a century old, according to its website.