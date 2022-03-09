MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For a second day, thousands of Minneapolis students will be out of class as teachers and staff hit the picket line.
Minneapolis public school teachers say they want education fully funded for Minnesota students, and they want lawmakers to use the state’s $9 billion surplus to pay for it. That’s the message educators plan to share at the State Capitol Wednesday afternoon.
MORE: Minneapolis Educators Finish Day 1 Of Strike For Higher Pay, Better Conditions For Students
But first, they’re taking their message to the streets. Members of the Minnesota Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals will return to the picket line at 7:30 a.m.
Meanwhile, parents are turning to day camps and other options like the Boys and Girls Club while students are out of school.
At 9 a.m. at Lucy Laney elementary school in north Minneapolis, the union is expected to provide an update on mediation.
Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff is also expected to share his latest message Wednesday morning.