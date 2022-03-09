MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday is off to a chilly start, and it’s not going to get much warmer in the Twin Cities.
Temperatures were hovering in the teens, and with the wind chill, it was feeling like the single digits out there. Some very light flurries were also falling in the morning hours.
The high in the Twin Cities will be 20 Wednesday, which is well below the average of 38 for this time of year. Below average temperatures will stick around through Saturday.
A warm-up arrives Sunday, with temperatures climbing into the 40s. There’s a chance of snow on Monday, and next Tuesday could see the metro hit 50 degrees.