MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prosecutors say a Twin Cities deputy was justified in striking and killing a man with his squad car.
Dash camera video captured the deadly encounter in Mounds View last September. Investigators say 48-year-old Troy Engstrom fired a gun at a motel. When officers responded to investigate, he reportedly shot at their squad cars.
Ramsey County Sgt. Donald Rindal drove at Engstrom, knocking him into a fence.
The Dakota County Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Rindal’s use of deadly force was justified.