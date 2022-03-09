MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Skyrocketing gas prices are hitting rideshare drivers especially hard.
AAA says the statewide average for a gallon of unleaded gas jumped to $3.93 on Wednesday, up 45 cents from a week ago.
Drivers working at rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft are hurting. Some say they are working fewer hours, while others are working to find another job.
“It’s absolutely very bad, we have to maybe look for another job because of the gas,” said Kafi Ali.
Uber said in order to help drivers get by, the company “recently launched a new feature that helps drivers save up to 25 cents per gallon” through a cash-back program.
But some drivers say it’s not enough. More than 7,000 have signed a petition urging Uber and Lyft to raise prices to help drivers out.
So far, the company has not increased prices.
Food delivery drivers also face higher costs. DoorDash told USA Today that its drivers have access to gas and car maintenance discounts to help maximize their savings.
There are a few simple ways anyone can save on gas:
- Make sure your tires are properly inflated to improve fuel economy.
- Join a rewards program. They can help save up to 10 cents a gallon.
- Avoid aggressive driving. It can cut your gas mileage by as much as 30% on highways.