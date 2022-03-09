ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A teenager was killed and four others were injured in a head-on crash Tuesday evening in St. Cloud.
Police say it happened around 9:21 p.m. on the 3000 block of County Road 74. Two teenagers were in one of the vehicles. The 16-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old driver is in serious condition at a local hospital but is expected to survive.
An 18-year-old was driving the other vehicle, with two passengers in tow, ages 19 and 20. All three, from St. Cloud, suffered minor injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information on this deadly crash to call them at 320-251-1200, or call the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301. Tips can also be submitted online.