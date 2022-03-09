ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — One of Minnesota’s largest employers has suspended business operations in Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
On Wednesday, 3M, which is headquartered in St. Paul, said that the company has "decided to suspend all business operations" in Russia following a reassessment of the company's dealings in the country.
"Our focus continues to be on the safety of our colleagues and their families," a company representative said.
Russia invaded Ukraine nearly two weeks ago, and the former Soviet state has mounted a fierce resistance to the forces of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, the United States and other countries have placed harsh sanctions on Russia, including banning imports of oil and gas, Russia’s chief exports.
The U.S. and other nations have also supplied Ukraine with humanitarian aid and weapons.
Additionally, multiple massive businesses, like McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, have also suspended business in Russia.