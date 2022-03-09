MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey shows nearly half of U.S. adults have their daily tasks affected by snoring.
According to a OnePoll study, 46% of American adults who snore or live with a heavy snorer say they’ve lost so much sleep due to snoring that it affects their day-to-day duties.
The survey also found residents of the northeastern United States are the most annoying snorers in the country. Fifty-three percent of residents there snore too loudly for their cohabitants.
The survey also asked people to describe what their snoring sounds like. Some of the most common answers were a growl, a train, Darth Vader and a jackhammer.