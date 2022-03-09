MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In an effort to be more sustainable, Target will be highlighting products that are designed to be refillable or reduce waste.

The Minneapolis-based retail giant announced Wednesday its “Target Zero” initiative, describing it as a collection of new and existing products that’ll help eco-conscious consumers shop more sustainably.

According to a release from the company, the Target Zero collection will range across hundreds of products from Target’s beauty, personal care and household essential aisles. Some of the first brands to be involved are Burt’s Bees, PLUS, and Pacifica.

On Target.com, consumers can already purchase Burt’s Bees lip balms in containers that are recyclable and made without single-use plastics. They can also get refillable body wash dispensers from PLUS.

Target says it’s collaborating with partner brands to offer exclusive sustainable options, which will be listed in stores and online with the Target Zero label.

“By making it easier for our guests to identify which products are designed to reduce waste, Target Zero helps them make informed decisions about what they purchase and advances a collective impact across our brand partners, our product shelves, and within our homes and communities,” said Amanda Nusz, senior vice president of corporate responsibility and president of the Target Foundation.

Soon to join the Target Zero collection will be items from Grove Co. and Target’s in-house cleaning supply brand, Everspring. These are expected to debut next month.

Target Zero is part of the retailer’s overall sustainability strategy, which the company calls “Target Forward.” Among the goals of the strategy are having all of Target’s owned brand plastic packaging be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2025.

By 2030, the company hopes to be the market leader for “creating and curating inclusive, sustainable brands and experiences.”