MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The largest touring collection of work from internationally-renowned graffiti artist Banksy will be coming to Minneapolis this summer.
“The Art of Banksy” will be hosted in the Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis, which is the same place where the Immersive Van Gogh experience is on view currently.READ MORE: Jim Gaffigan, Diana Ross To Perform At State Fair Grandstand
The exhibition will feature over 100 original works from private collectors across the globe. Some of the famous pieces include the “Flower Thrower” and “Girl With Balloon.”
READ MORE: Morris Day Says Prince Estate Preventing Him From Using The Time's Band Name
It’s scheduled to open to the public on May 12. Tickets will be on sale here beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Banksy, who has never confirmed his full identity, began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists.MORE NEWS: Country Music Superstar Eric Church, Morgan Wallen To Play US Bank Stadium In June
Several of his works have sold for multiple millions at auction. Last month, the “Girl with Balloon” sold for $21.8 million in London. It was originally stenciled on a wall in east London and has been endlessly reproduced, becoming one of Banksy’s best-known images.