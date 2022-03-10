MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As mask mandates at city-managed buildings in the Twin Cities come to an end, Minnesota health officials on Thursday reported 604 more COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths.
According to the health department's daily update, the COVID-19 case count now stands at over 1.4 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with around 62,000 being reinfections.
Meanwhile, the state’s average positivity rate continues its deep decline, with the latest figure at 3.9% as of early March. The hospitalization rate is following a similar path.
These key health factors being on the decline have prompted the end of mask mandates in recent weeks. Most recently, the Twin Cities lifted mask mandates for city-managed buildings, which applies to both visitors and employees.
“We are entering a new, promising phase of our recovery,” St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said. “While we still have work to do, I’m glad we are in the place to safely wind down emergency masking measures.”
National transportation officials, however, have extended the mask mandate for public transportation through April 18.
Over 60,000 cases of COVID-19 have required hospitalization, and 11,278 of those cases needed intensive care treatment.
Over 9.45 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state. Nearly 70% of the state’s total population has received at least one dose.