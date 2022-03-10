LUCK, Wis. (WCCO) — Crews from several cities responded Thursday morning to battle a large fire at a downtown bar in a western Wisconsin town.
The Luck Fire Department says crews from nearby Milltown, Frederic and St. Croix Falls helped them battle the flames at the Luck-E Bar and Restaurant, located on Main Street in the town roughly 15 miles from the Minnesota border.
The restaurant was a destroyed, but crews say they were able to save the neighboring businesses. Images of the fire show the bar was fully engulfed in flames with a massive plume of smoke billowing into the morning air. Amid the battle with the blaze, firefighters endured frigid temperatures and ice freezing to their gear.
In the Facebook post, the fire department thanked community members for supplying them with breakfast and lunch as well as dropping off donuts, water and coffee.
“We are reminded everyday that we serve an awesome community,” the department said.
According to its website, the ownership at Luck-E Bar and Restaurant changed last year.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.