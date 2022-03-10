MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fliers have again named Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport the best airport of its size in North America.
Airports Council International says that customers who filled out its surveys last year named MSP the "Best Airport in North America" that serves 25-40 million passengers, a title shared with Salt Lake City International Airport.
The Twin Cities airport has earned the top airport honor four years in a row, between 2016 and 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic severely disrupted the travel industry.
"It's especially gratifying that MSP was honored and recognized by travelers at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has created so many challenges in our industry and impacts to the travel experience," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates MSP.
Airports Council International scores airports based on customer surveys conducted at airports in more than 90 countries. Customers answer questions about several aspects of a given airport to measure their satisfaction. The surveys recently added health and hygiene questions to gauge how airports have responded to the pandemic.
"After a second year of the pandemic, this year's ASQ winners are especially reflective of customer experience leadership during the most challenging time in our sector's history," said ACI World Director Luis Felipe de Oliveira, in a statement.
Prior to the pandemic, MSP reached a record of 39.6 million passengers in 2019. The Airports Council International ranks the Twin Cities airport as the 17th busiest travel hub in the United States.