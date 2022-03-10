FOOD DRIVE:WCCO is partnering with The Salvation Army to fill the hunger need in our state.
By Shayla Reaves
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gas prices at some Minnesota stations topped the $4 per gallon mark overnight.

A WCCO crew in Plymouth spotted $4.24 at one station.

(credit: CBS)

AAA says the statewide average for a gallon of regular jumped to $3.95 overnight. That’s up more than 40 cents from a week ago.

If you’re looking for some ways to save on gas money, here are a few things you can do:

– Make sure your tires are properly inflated — that can help decrease your gas mileage.
– Join a fuel rewards program.
– Avoid aggressive driving. That can cut your gas mileage up to 30% on highways.

Wisconsin’s statewide average is $4.03 a gallon.

