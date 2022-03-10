MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis educators are preparing for day three of their strike, with no agreement in sight.
Union leaders plan to give an update on mediation around 9 a.m. Thursday.
Educators will be picketing on overpasses and bridges around the city, then rallying at noon outside the Hennepin County Government Center.
Ninety minutes at the bargaining table didn’t lead to any breakthroughs Wednesday.
The district says the union is asking for a 21% raise over two years that would cost $257 million. The district is offering just over 6% at a cost of $40 million. That’s a gap of $217 million dollars.
On Wednesday, educators rallied outside the State Capitol, calling on lawmakers to spend some of a $9.25 billion projected budget surplus on mental health support and wage increases for staff like food service workers, teacher aides and bus drivers.