MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Board of Public Defense employees and members of Teamsters Local 320 announced they will file an intent to strike notice Thursday.
According to Teamsters Local 320, members overwhelmingly rejected a "last best final offer" from the employer and will file an intent to strike. Following the filing, there will be a 10-day cooling off period where negotiations will continue.
Negotiations have been going on since June, and mediation has been involved since October.
Union members are concerned about work and life balance as well as personal safety issues.
Over 650 members of Teamsters 320 are Minnesota Board of Public Defense employees.
The Minnesota Board of Public Defense issued a statement in response to the contract rejection:
"Earlier today members of Teamsters Local 320 voted to authorize a strike. While it is disappointing to hear this news, we know that everyone on both sides of the bargaining table have the interests of the clients at heart. The board is ready to continue negotiating in good faith, and we remain hopeful that an agreement can be reached so that we may continue to provide excellent criminal defense services to our clients. While we share the belief that Public Defenders statewide are underpaid, and that we are understaffed, the Board of Public Defense is constrained in its negotiations by the resources provided by the state to provide these constitutionally mandated services across Minnesota."
The union vote comes as Minneapolis educators are on day three of their strike. Teachers have been clear about what they want: higher wages, better mental health support and smaller class sizes.