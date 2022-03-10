MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s going to feel more like January or February than March for the next few days, but after that, there’s a shot at 50-degree weather.
Most of Minnesota was waking up to single-digit or subzero temperatures Thursday. In the Twin Cities, it will get as high as 25, though a light wind will make it feel a few degrees cooler.
On Friday, temperatures will take a dive, with a high of only 14 expected in the metro. Most of the state will feel subzero all day, due to the wind chill.
Conditions look mostly dry for the next few days, aside from the overnight hours Thursday into Friday, when areas north of Interstate 94 could see isolated snow showers. The Twin Cities may see a few flurries during that timeframe, too.
Temperatures will rebound into the weekend, and by midweek next week, we could hit 50 degrees.