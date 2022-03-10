MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A week before it was set to expire, the federal government on Thursday extended the mask mandate for public transportation for another 30 days. This includes air travel.

“He doesn’t want to wear it all the time and he’s always pulling it down. It doesn’t hold its purpose,” said Sharon Evers of Plainview.

From parents on domestic flights with their kids, to people flying overseas, air travelers have been required to wear masks for two years.

“It’s a pain. Especially when you’re on a plane with people for 11 hours,” said Jacob Glass, an active military member who is traveling to Germany.

The federal mask mandate is now extended to April 18. The Centers for Disease Control will now work with government agencies to develop a framework for when the mask rules can be lifted. It’s something Kyle Potter believes will happen sooner than later.

“The airport and the airplane is the only place where Americans are currently being asked to keep a mask on,” said Potter.

Potter is with Thrifty Traveler, a travel and flight deal website. He said the country in general is in a different place with COVID-19. As cases drop, he expects air travel to pick up.

The one month extension comes in the middle of the spring break travel season, all while airlines see the number of people willing to fly reaching pre-pandemic levels.

“We are getting pretty, darn close to pre-pandemic travel levels. We aren’t there yet, but really the only piece that’s missing is business travel,” said Potter. “It’s going to be a pretty crazy spring break travel season, I think.”

Potter believes destinations like Mexico and Puerto Rico will see more travelers than ever before. And he wouldn’t be entirely surprised if the mask mandate ends before April 18.

But some passengers, like Chris Rondeau, say they’ll continue to wear a mask no matter what happens.

“Just to protect myself. It’s not going anywhere. Just because they get rid of it doesn’t mean you should stop wearing one,” said Rondeau.

Potter said that even if the executive order ends, airlines could choose to continue to require masks. Some flight attendant unions have been pushing to extend the mask mandate a little longer.