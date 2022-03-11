BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park say two burglary suspects who allegedly assaulted an officer were arrested following a pursuit Friday morning.
According to police, Brooklyn Park police officers assisted in a vehicle pursuit that entered the city shortly before 3:30 a.m. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Minneapolis.
Police say the occupants, who were wanted by Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, were suspected in a burglary and assault of an officer. They were also believed to be armed with handguns.
Brooklyn Park officers and surrounding agencies pursued the vehicle until it was disabled in Brooklyn Center on the 6900 block of Palmer Lake Drive West. The two occupants then fled the vehicle.
Both were eventually located and taken into custody. A Hennepin County K-9 unit assisted in the capture of one of the suspects.
Both suspects have been turned over to Ramsey County, the primary investigating agency in the case.