MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people in a suspected stolen car were hospitalized Friday night after a police chase along Interstate 94 in the Twin Cities ended in a crash.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the chase started around 8:15 p.m. at Lake Street and 14th Avenue South when officers located a vehicle that was reportedly carjacked at gunpoint. Officers chased the vehicle through Minneapolis until it got on I-94 at Cedar Avenue.
The vehicle headed east to St. Paul, exiting and entering the interstate several times. When the car tried to turn back west, it crashed near Dale Street.
This is video of the pursuit when it was traveling EB on 94 — the vehicle ended up exiting before going back westbound and crashing. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/Xi3JaZxYkV
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) March 12, 2022
First-responders found three people in the vehicle: two men and one woman. Emergency crews brought one of the men to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The other two people were hospitalized with minor injuries.
The crash caused a significant backup on westbound I-94, as many of the lanes were closed to traffic as crews worked the scene.
Minneapolis police say they are investigating to determine how the three people were involved with the carjacking.