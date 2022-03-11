MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials reported on Friday 583 additional COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths. It comes as the positivity rate continues to decline into levels not seen since last summer.
The daily update from the health department shows the latest positivity rate at 3.7%, which is nearly 20% lower than the rate when it peaked during the Omicron variant surge.
Low community transmission has prompted the Twin Cities to end indoor mask requirements. Earlier this week, mask requirements at city-managed buildings in Minneapolis and St. Paul were also dropped.
The hospitalization rate is also on a steep decline, with the last figure at 6.7 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, which like the positivity rate, is at a level not seen since late last summer.
Over 12,200 people in the state died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the health department.
As for vaccinations, over 9.45 million doses have been administered. Nearly 70% of the total population has received at least one vaccine dose.