MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Twins fans, rejoice: baseball is just around the corner.
On Thursday at 10 a.m., single-game tickets for the team’s 2022 regular season home schedule will go on sale. There’ll be no fees on any ticket purchases for the first 48 hours of sales.
“We’re thrilled to finally say the words we’ve been waiting for – ‘Twins Baseball is back!’ – and with all 162 games,” said club President & CEO Dave St. Peter. “On behalf of the entire organization, we cannot wait to open the Target Field gates wide, and to welcome our fans and community, for Opening Day on April 7 and throughout a full, 81-game home schedule. Play ball!”
The Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association reached a deal Thursday to end the lockout.