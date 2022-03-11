MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday night could be the last stretch of subzero cold that Minnesotans will have to endure this season.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for most of northern and central Minnesota until 9 a.m. Saturday. Wind chills could be as low 35 below zero, able to cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

While the Twin Cities metro is just outside the advisory zone, air temperatures early Saturday morning will be below zero, according to WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer.

“Yes, we are falling below zero, but I have a strong feeling this will be the last time that we do it until next winter,” Shaffer said.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-20s on Saturday, although the average daytime high for this time of year is in the 40s. The afternoon will likely bring snow, as a clipper system is expected to sweep down from Canada, hitting much of northern Minnesota.

While the northland is expected to get around 2 inches of snow, areas in central Minnesota grazed by the system’s edge won’t likely get more than a dusting. Still, it could make for slick roads Saturday night.

On Sunday, temperatures look to climb near 40 degrees in the Twin Cities. Although during the day there’ll be partly cloudy skies, models show another small snow system cutting through central Minnesota late Sunday night.

According to Shaffer, the system could clip the Twin Cities, particularly the northern suburbs, possibly making for a sloppy and slow Monday morning commute.

But, it is spring, and a meltdown is coming.

Temperatures look to be above average for most of next week, with the mercury even hitting 50 degrees. With the warmth will come significant melting, and it’s possible the Twin Cities will see its snow pack slip away.

“It’s about time,” Shaffer said.