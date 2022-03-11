RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Richfield police and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have identified a person of interest in the 2017 murder of 24-year-old Jonathan O’Shaughnessy.
O’Shaughnessy was gunned down in a drive-by shooting the night of July 3 while walking home from a street dance.
According to police, the update in the case comes after interviews with many people in direct or indirect knowledge of the murder. The police say some of the interviewees have been cooperative and others have not.
In 2018, WCCO reported on his mother, Cynthia, and her pursuit for answers.
“If you know something … somebody needs to say something,” she said at the time.
The case is still active and a $50,000 reward is offered for an arrest leading to a conviction.