ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Cloud are asking the public’s help in finding a 62-year-old woman as there is concern for her welfare.
The St. Cloud Police Department says Annette Brown was last seen Thursday afternoon in the area of the 100 block of 8th Street South. Officers have already checked areas south of the University Bridge, but found no sign of her.
Brown is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She is believed to be wearing a black and blue camo print Columbia jacket, a multi-colored striped sweater, blue jeans, and an off-white stocking cap.
Anyone who sees Brown or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call St. Cloud police at 320-251-1200.