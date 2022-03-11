ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – A 34-year-old St. Louis Park woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of her baby.

Ashley Bullard faces a second-degree manslaughter charge in Hennepin County.

According to court documents, police responded to a call of a baby not breathing on Jan. 20. When they arrived at an apartment on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive, they found Bullard inside, with three young boys and an infant who was under three months old. The baby was dead when officers got there, the complaint states.

The complaint goes on to say that Bullard told police she had put her children to sleep between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. the night before, took two “benzos” and went to sleep with the baby in bed beside her. She woke up the next morning and noticed his face was covered, and called the police when he didn’t move. She said she didn’t use any other substances that night.

Police found a rock of suspected methamphetamine and pipe in the master bathroom, the complaint says. During a blood draw, officers learned that there was amphetamine, methamphetamine, clonazepam, and alprazolam in Bullard’s system.

Documents say her son told a social worker that Bullard had been out with friends the night before. When he went to wake his mother up, he found the baby face down on a pillow in her bed.

A medical examiner found the infant’s cause of death to be positional asphyxiation.