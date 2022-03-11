MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis pop band took an indefinite hiatus in 2015. Now the “Hot Freaks” are back together.

They started the band in 2011 and took on the Twin Cities music scene for several years, performing at various venues. The indie-pop band released an album in 2013.

“It kind of felt like we hit the glass ceiling, like what do we do now,” Leo Vondracek said.

The five member band parted ways in 2015. That is, until almost 7 years later, when their song “Puppy Princess” struck a chord with millions of TikTok users during the pandemic.

In roughly 6 months, more than 120,000 TikTok users made videos using their song. Some of the videos racked up more than a million likes.

“It was a bit of a surprise! I don’t think anyone in our camp was like, ‘In eight years this song is going to be huge.'” Vondracek said.

Thirty million Spotify streams later, the sudden success brought the band back together, despite two of the members living on opposite coasts. They now have managers, signed a one-song deal with Elektra Records and have a flashy new music video.

As the band prepares for their first Twin Cities show at First Avenue’s 7th Street Entry, they’re feeling grateful, and humbled.

The band is working on a new music video and album this spring. The show at the 7th Street Entry is Saturday at 9 p.m.