CHANHASSEN, Minn. (WCCO) — A Ukrainian ballet teacher has been making a name for herself in the Twin Cities for the last two decades. Julia Levina has been the artistic director La Danse Fatale pre-professional ballet company, part of the Dance Arts Centre studio in Chanhassen, for the last two decades.

Levina trains, choreographs and mentors young dancers in middle school and high school. Each year her ballet company puts on an annual showcase performance at Eden Prairie High School Performing Arts Center. Since 2007, Levina has incorporated a crowd-pleasing piece titled, “Ukrainian,” as an homage to her home country. This year, this tribute dance takes on a whole new meaning and purpose.

Levina began dancing ballet at age 10, attending a competitive ballet school in the former Soviet Union. There she fell in love with ballet.

“There’s structure and discipline. It’s very pure,” Levina said.

After the collapse of the USSR, her hometown became Lviv, Ukraine. She joined a touring ballet company, performing at historic Ukrainian theaters.

“Ballet was huge in all the former republics, and Ukraine specifically, the level of training is very high,” Levina said.

At age 26, Levina retired from dancing and began her next adventure in Minnesota with her husband and 5-month-old son. She left behind all of her family in Ukraine who still live there today during this war with Russia.

Levina grew emotional as she described the helplessness she feels not being able to do anything to keep her family safe. Her favorite aunt and her nephews are stuck in Ukraine now, in an an area that’s already been bombed. Fortunately everyone she loves is still alive, but the unknown is what worries her the most.

“I sometimes feel this is a nightmare and we’re going to wake up, and tomorrow is going to be just like it was,” said Levina, holding back tears.

The Ukraine that she wants back is what she brought to the stage with her company, La Danse Fatale.

Unlike any previous performance of “Ukrainian,” these young dancers brought a new purpose and energy behind the dance this year for their director, Miss Julia.

“It’s a great way to end the show,” said Cede Lano, a senior dancer of the company.

“Ukraine needs some light right now, and I think that this will give Ukraine that light,” said Sophia Boettcher, a sophomore dancer of the company.

It’s a very upbeat dance, full of bright colors, bold movements, and comedy. It’s not telling the story of Ukraine today, a country in turmoil. Instead, it’s telling the story of what Ukraine once was…and what it will be again.

“I want people to feel happy, I want people to feel connected, I want people to feel compassion for everything that’s going on in Ukraine,” said Levina.

On the stage at EPHS Performing Arts Center, Ukraine isn’t suffering. Rather, it’s being celebrated.

“We hit our final pose and we absolutely go crazy and it’s the best feeling ever,” said Audrey Edwards, a senior dancer of the company.

As the whole company took their final bow at the showcase performance, Levina laid down blue and yellow flowers, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, as a final tribute to her home.

When the curtains closed, all the members of La Danse Fatale circled up, and Levina spoke to her dancers, saying “Beautiful show. You guys worked so hard for it. It’s too bad we have to do it during this hard time, but you did your teeny tiny part through the heart.”

La Danse Fatale is a nonprofit and they’re able to continue to performing from your donations.

For more information on how to donate, click here.