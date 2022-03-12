FOOD DRIVE:WCCO is partnering with The Salvation Army to fill the hunger need in our state.
CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Shootings, St. Paul News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A man was shot at a St. Paul bar shortly after midnight on Friday.

According to St. Paul Police, officers arrived to Plums Bar on 480 Snelling Avenue at 12:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

There, they say they found a chaotic scene and people leaving the bar. Outside on the sidewalk, police found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He said he was inside the bar when he heard a loud pop and realized he was shot. He was not able to provide a description of the suspect.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting is under investigation.