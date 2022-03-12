BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — An auto theft suspect was arrested Saturday in Brooklyn Center after they allegedly rammed a pickup truck into several squad cars while trying to escape.
The Brooklyn Center Police Department says the incident happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of 57th and Fremont Avenues North. Officers looking for reported stolen vehicles noticed the plates on a pickup truck didn’t match the vehicle.
When the officer approached to get a closer loo, the driver rammed several squad cars in an attempt to flee, police. Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver.
Police confirmed the truck was recently stolen out of Minneapolis. The driver was booked in the Hennepin County Jail.