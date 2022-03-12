CANNON FALLS, Minn. (WCCO) – For the first time in nearly seven years, a viral spread of avian influenza is making its way to the state of Minnesota, posing a threat to poultry farmers throughout the state.
State Veterinarian Beth Thompson says the rapid spread of bird flu through states like South Dakota and Iowa poses a concern.
In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a disaster declaration Friday following viral outbreaks at three farms, including a farm of nearly 900,000 hens, which are now ordered to be destroyed.
“There is a significant, highly significant, mortality when a domestic bird gets the flu. Within 24-48 hours birds will die,” Thompson said. “What’s really concerning for me comparing 2015 to today, is how quickly the virus is popping up like popcorn across the United States.”
While bird flu doesn’t pose a concern for humans, Thompson says what concerns her about this outbreak is interspecies outbreaks amongst chickens, turkeys, and more animals.
“It’s not sticking with one species,” Thompson said.
To prevent bird flu from spending, Thompson says farmers are ensuring their flocks are isolated.
“All of us, whether we live on the farm or in farming communities or into the larger cities, we all rely on our farmers for our food,” she said.