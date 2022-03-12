BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Hundreds of Minnesotans hit the slopes Saturday, but they didn’t use skis or snowboards.

The Slumberland Furniture Bedrace for Bridging event saw costumed teams of four race mattresses down the tubing hill at Buck Hill in Burnsville.

“It’ll tear the hat off your head, so you got to hang on to your props,” said Tim Anderson, who came from Hugo to race.

The races helped raise money for Bridging, a nonprofit that donates furniture and other home furnishings to Twin Cities families.

“[We help] 100 households a week,” said Diana Dalsin, Bridging’s community relations manager. “That’s about 250 people every week, over 10,000 people a year, who need the basic home essentials.”

An important part of the fun is the costumes; the racers take it seriously.

“I just wanted to look as ridiculous as I could,” said Heather Ward, a woman from Fridley who wore a dinosaur suit that covered her face.

The winners of the costume contest were the team called “Breakfast in Bed.” They were dressed as cereal mascots.

“It’s colorful, kids recognize it, it’s fun,” said Nikki Anderson, who came up with the costume idea.

In its 24th year, the bedrace raised $95,000, which means even more right now because Dalsin says donations have slowed.

“The problem is right now there are shortfalls because of the supply chain challenges,” she said. “You buy that new couch, and you wait six months for it. We wait six months for the couch you no longer need.”

Dalsin says more than $1 million has been raised since the event started.

For more information, visit bridging.org.