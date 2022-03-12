MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is hosting a wheelchair basketball tournament this weekend for the first time since 2019. The event is put-on by the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute.

March, more than any month, is made up of basketball. This adapted version of James Naismith’s invention packs a different punch.

“I’d say it’s more physical than able-bodied basketball. The rules are pretty much the same,” said Jack Binsfeld, a member of the Minnesota Junior Rolling Timberwolves team.

The chairs are finely-tuned machines.

“They don’t have brakes like a day chair would. Because there’s no need for brakes,” Binsfeld said.

This weekend’s tournament brought teams from many different states along with Courage Kenny’s four teams. For some, it was their introduction to high-level wheelchair basketball.

“So that look on their face when they’re coming into the gym, that’s worth it,” said Ryan Trench, the program specialist at Courage Kenny.

Binsfeld from White Bear Lake is one of the top sophomores in the country.

“It’s really given me a thing to do and a hobby,” Binsfeld said.

Like many people, Jack has leaned on basketball for support.

“Without wheelchair basketball, I feel like I’d be a whole different person. Like, I go home and I’m so bored. But I can always go to the gym and put up some shots,” Binsfeld said.

With the national tournament just weeks away, Minnesota’s contingent of wheelchair basketball players are on a roll.

After high school, many of the athletes plan to play wheelchair basketball at the college level.