MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — A deputy shot a woman multiple times early Sunday in northwestern Minnesota following a pursuit.
The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull the woman over at about 1:30 a.m., but she fled, and eventually drove into a ditch in the Village of Naytahwaush.
Soon after, “shots were fired,” and the woman “received gunshot wounds,” according to the sheriff’s office, which also says a gun was recovered at the scene. No one else was hurt.
The suspect was taken to a Fargo hospital. Her condition hasn’t been released.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.