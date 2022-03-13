MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a one-year contract extension Sunday.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Cousins inked a “$35 million fully guaranteed extension” that will keep him on the team through 2023.
Cousins’ pay increases to $40 million this upcoming season, “with $55 million payable by next March,” Pelissero says. A no-trade clause is also in the contract.
Now that that’s out of the way…let’s get to work on a Lombardi #LetsFrickinGo 😁
— Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) March 14, 2022
The 33-year-old quarterback, who is heading into his 11th NFL season, finished this past season with 4,221 yards, seven interceptions and 33 touchdowns — just missing his career-best record of 35 that he set in 2020. Pro Football Focus ranked him sixth on its Top 101 list last year.
The Michigan State grad was a pro bowler in 2016 during his six-season stint with Washington. He joined the Vikings in 2019.
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman were both fired after the Vikings ended this past season with an 8-9 record and missed the postseason.