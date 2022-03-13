MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the attacks in Ukraine near a third week, the support from the Twin Cities’ Ukrainian community is unwavering.

A group marched in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon in solidarity. Meanwhile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar is in Poland seeing the refugee crisis first-hand.

A sea of blue and yellow flooded the streets of Minneapolis. Many of the demonstrators called on NATO to establish a military no-fly zone over Ukraine. Many, like Alex Karamusko, have family members trying to flee Ukraine to safety.

The March for #Ukraine ended in downtown #Minneapolis with music and dancing on the corner of Nicollet & 11th Street @WCCO pic.twitter.com/lI1ulJ1u14 — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) March 13, 2022

“How many thousands of Ukrainians have to suffer?” Karamusko said.

In Poland, more than 1.5 million refugees have crossed the border so far from Ukraine. Klobuchar is there with a group of bipartisan lawmakers meeting with refugees, aid workers, diplomats, military leaders and U.S. soldiers. The Minnesota Democrat spoke with WCCO on the phone, hours after a deadly missile attack in western Ukraine happened just 15 miles away from her.

“They’re not big refugee centers, they are taking them into their homes, they are waiting at the border for them, they are helping them with food,” Klobuchar said. “It was just an incredible outpouring of love and support.”

Klobuchar said she also had the opportunity to talk with several soldiers from Minnesota who are stationed in Poland.

“They are very proud to be part of this mission. Many of them have been in service for many years and then some of them are brand new,” she said.

Klobuchar said she’s left with immense gratitude for the Polish people, and is in awe of the strength of Ukrainians.

“People with everything they own left behind and only a backpack, those are the things you don’t forget,” Klobuchar said. “And that is when you realize the evil that is [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and what he has done to this country.”

The senator said she hopes the bipartisan trip shows Putin that the U.S., despite our differences, is united and committed to helping Ukraine.

