MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis educators and the district will be back at the bargaining table Sunday.
It is now day six of a strike, with no deal in sight.
Educators say they’ve made their demands clear: better pay, better mental health support and smaller class sizes. They are now asking to speak directly to the superintendent and the school board chair, in hopes that will move things forward.
Leaders from the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals are expected to speak at 11:30 a.m. Sunday before negotiations get underway.