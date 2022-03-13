Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a lot of spring in the forecast, but we’re not quite done with the winter weather yet.

Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says overnight into Monday, an Alberta clipper will bring some light snow in a very narrow zone. In the predawn hours, a thin band will stretch across central Minnesota, mainly north of the Interstate 94 corridor. Then, around the early morning commute, the best chance of snow will be north of the Twin Cities and in west-central Minnesota.

The snow will work its way toward the metro, likely hitting around the tail end of the morning commute. The system will be out of the state by about noon.

Meadows says the snow zone will only be about 30-miles wide, but there will be some embedded elements of heavier snow, at least for an hour or two. If those elements shift south, that would put heavier, steadier snow over the Twin Cities. Right now, it looks like it will be just north.

The Twin Cities will likely see less than an inch of snow; 1-2 inches is expected between St. Cloud and Eau Claire; and 2-3 inches if forecasted for south of Hinckley and into western Wisconsin. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect stretching from western-to-central Wisconsin between 3 a.m. and noon Monday, during which 2-4 inches is possible. Temperatures will be close to freezing while the snow falls, so roads will likely be slushy or wet instead of snow-covered.

Any snow that does fall should melt come Tuesday, with a high of 50 expected in the Twin Cities. Up north will stay in the 40s, while parts of southern Minnesota could approach 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be even warmer, in the mid-50s, and we’ll stay mild for the whole week. Most of the snow pack will likely be gone by the weekend, during which it will be dry with more mild temps.