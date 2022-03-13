MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a lot of spring in the forecast, but we’re not quite done with the winter weather yet.
Temperatures will rebound to mild in the metro Sunday after a few chilly days, with a high of 42. Up north, highs will hover in the upper 20s and low 30s, and parts of southern Minnesota will get close to 50.
Overnight into Monday, an Alberta clipper will bring some light snow in a very narrow zone. In the predawn hours, a thin band will stretch across central Minnesota. Then, around the early morning commute, the best chance of snow will be north of the Twin Cities and in west-central Minnesota.
The snow will work its way toward the metro, likely hitting around the tail end of the morning commute.
The snow zone will only be about 30 miles wide, but there will be some embedded elements of heavier snow, at least for an hour or two. If those elements shifts south, that would put heavier, steadier snow over the Twin Cities. Right now, it looks like it will be just north.
Temperatures will be close to freezing while the snow falls, so roads will likely be slushy or wet instead of snow-covered.
Any snow that does fall should melt come Tuesday, with a high of 50 expected in the Twin Cities. Up north will stay in the 40s, while parts of southern Minnesota could approach 60 degrees.
Wednesday will be even warmer, and we’ll stay mild for the whole week.