MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After bolstering their infield, the Twins announced Sunday they’ve added to their pitching rotation with the acquisition of Sonny Gray.
The Twins traded pitching prospect Chase Petty to the Cincinnati Reds for Gray, a right-hander.
Can't wait to see these nasty pitches on the regular, @SonnyGray2! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JEbBsE2dea
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 13, 2022
In 2021, Gray went 7-9 with a 4.19 ERA and 155 strikeouts. His career ERA is 3.61.
Gray, 32, is a two-time All-Star.
The Twins also received minor league pitcher Francis Peguero in the deal.
On Saturday, the Twins announced a swap with the Rangers, sending catcher Mitch Garver to Texas for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
Spring training starts Thursday.