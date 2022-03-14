MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a toddler is in critical condition after he was shot in the face in Minneapolis Monday morning.
Officers responded to a report of an injured child on the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue just after 4:30 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said.
On arrival, they found a 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to the hospital, and is in critical, but stable, condition, police said.
According to MPD, the child was with a family member who is not a parent when he was wounded. Police received “limited information” about how he was shot.
Police are investigating, and no arrests have been made.