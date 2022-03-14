FOOD DRIVE:WCCO is partnering with The Salvation Army to fill the hunger need in our state.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — A deputy shot a woman multiple times early Sunday in northwestern Minnesota following a pursuit.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull the woman over at about 1:30 a.m., but she fled, and eventually drove into a ditch in the Village of Naytahwaush.

Soon after, “shots were fired,” and the woman “received gunshot wounds,” according to the sheriff’s office, which also says a gun was recovered at the scene. No one else was hurt.

The suspect was taken to a Fargo hospital. Her condition hasn’t been released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.